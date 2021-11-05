Convergence Reaches Market Cap of $34.73 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.