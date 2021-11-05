Convex Finance Price Hits $23.79 on Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $778.82 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $23.79 or 0.00038923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00085199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.12 or 0.07294220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,379.05 or 1.00403663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022608 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

