CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $986,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $164.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

