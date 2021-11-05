CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after buying an additional 85,975 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

