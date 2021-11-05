CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.23. 55,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $175.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

