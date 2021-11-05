CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.34. 628,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

