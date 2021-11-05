CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 8.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

