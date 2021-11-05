Coreto (COR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $307,676.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Coreto has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $307,676.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.