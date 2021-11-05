Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Insider Neil Chatfield Acquires 10,000 Shares

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) insider Neil Chatfield bought 10,000 shares of Costa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.94 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

Neil Chatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Neil Chatfield bought 10,000 shares of Costa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

