Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells $1,303,800.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 229,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.