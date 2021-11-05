Covalent One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $55.69 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00083711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.22 or 0.07289723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.20 or 1.00236556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

