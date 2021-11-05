Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $27.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 95,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

