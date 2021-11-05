Cowen Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $35.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 107,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after buying an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.