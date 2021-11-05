Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.57. 143,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 571,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 3.87.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

