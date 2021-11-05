Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0037

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $630,768.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

