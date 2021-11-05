Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Jonathan Lum Sells 2,645 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Jonathan Lum sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.54, for a total value of $1,773,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $686.34. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $613.70 and its 200-day moving average is $512.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $283.92 and a 52 week high of $697.63.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

