CREDIT Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,724.92 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $17,724.92 and $19,929.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

