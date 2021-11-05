Credit Suisse AG Acquires 186,825 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.41% of Ameresco worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,837 shares of company stock worth $19,591,476. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

