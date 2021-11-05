Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

