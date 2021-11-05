Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

