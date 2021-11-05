Credit Suisse AG Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,188 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

