Credit Suisse AG Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Texas Pacific Land worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,239.83 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,259.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,429.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.69 by $2.13. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

