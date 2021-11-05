Credit Suisse AG Has $13.55 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.42% of Casella Waste Systems worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 178,853 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,102 shares of company stock worth $7,913,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $87.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

