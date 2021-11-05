Credit Suisse AG Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Lufax worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

NYSE LU opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

