Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

