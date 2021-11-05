Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

AIRC stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

