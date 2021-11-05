Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

