Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 15.38% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDV opened at $64.06 on Friday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

