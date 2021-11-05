Credit Suisse AG Sells 191,797 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.