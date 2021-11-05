Credit Suisse AG Sells 520,406 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 520,406 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.72 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.