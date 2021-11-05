Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,215 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 673,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,621,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

