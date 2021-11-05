Credit Suisse Group Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $179.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.97.

ABNB stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Airbnb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

