Credit Suisse Group Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $120.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

