Credit Suisse Group Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $62.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Shares of K stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
