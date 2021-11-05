Credit Suisse Group Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $62.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

