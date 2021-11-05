Credit Suisse Group Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $28.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OXY stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,198.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,991,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,737,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,356,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

