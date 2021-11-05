Credit Suisse Group Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $51.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

YELP opened at $39.89 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $379,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,064 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,360,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yelp by 1,088.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $87,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,044,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

