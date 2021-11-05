Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.70.

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,014. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

