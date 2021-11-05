CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,615.95

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,615.95 ($47.24) and traded as high as GBX 3,685 ($48.14). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,666 ($47.90), with a volume of 795,677 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,646.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,615.95. The stock has a market cap of £28.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

