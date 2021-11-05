CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $84,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.