Critical Analysis: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 6.46 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -30.55 Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 27.69 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -41.71

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91% Silk Road Medical -53.85% -45.52% -27.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.22%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.59%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Silk Road Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

