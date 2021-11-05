Critical Analysis: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) & Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.48% 15.03% 9.17% Momo 13.85% 13.86% 8.84%

84.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synopsys and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 2 10 0 2.69 Momo 0 4 1 0 2.20

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $336.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.67%. Momo has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Synopsys.

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.69 billion 14.14 $664.35 million $4.27 80.03 Momo $2.30 billion 0.92 $322.37 million $1.48 8.66

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Momo. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats Momo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

