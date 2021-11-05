Critical Contrast: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.44 billion 0.73 $216.36 million $11.37 3.38

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Cowen 16.97% 31.20% 3.95%

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wetouch Technology and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cowen beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

