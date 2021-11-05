CROAT (CROAT) One Day Volume Hits $37.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. CROAT has a market cap of $329,700.64 and approximately $37.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 164.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,953,879 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

