Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Down 0.3%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

