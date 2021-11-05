Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRKN. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

