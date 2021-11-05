Crown Trading Down 11.6% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $4,116.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,072.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.00977469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00280852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00242628 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00030129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,360,169 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.