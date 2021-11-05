CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Trading Up 8.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s share price was up 8.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in CryoLife by 3.2% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in CryoLife by 19.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CryoLife by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $888.46 million, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

CryoLife Company Profile (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

