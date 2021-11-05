Crypto Sports Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $272,774.29 and approximately $639.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

