CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $13.36 million and $5.98 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $15.35 or 0.00025088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.07304038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.40 or 1.00290578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022706 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,902 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

