Cryptocean Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $413,746.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $413,746.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

